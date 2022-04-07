Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,164 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $24,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

