Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $21,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 426,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,526,000 after purchasing an additional 178,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.90. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.73 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

