Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $11.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RKT. Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 6,969,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,191,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 50,100 shares of company stock worth $543,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

