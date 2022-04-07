Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $11.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RKT. Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.
Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 6,969,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,191,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 50,100 shares of company stock worth $543,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
