Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $11.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT opened at $10.06 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,100 shares of company stock worth $543,056. Company insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.