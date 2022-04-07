Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $66.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $15.39. 2,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,520. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $49.66.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
