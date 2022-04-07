Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $66.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after acquiring an additional 812,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 507,588 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,812,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,539,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $15.39. 2,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,520. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $49.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

