Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.61. 16,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.43 and a 200-day moving average of $308.14.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.65.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

