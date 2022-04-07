Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases 2,317 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,507,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 11.8% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.63% of S&P Global worth $711,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after buying an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $152,391,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $137,821,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.57.

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $414.99. 2,172,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,347. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.00 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

