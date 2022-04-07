Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Sells 2,177 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,971,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,851 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,999,000 after buying an additional 45,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,335,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,317. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

