Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

WDOFF stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

