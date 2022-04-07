Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.84.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $143.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $3,676,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Royal Gold by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

