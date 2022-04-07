Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock Holdings Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 33.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,561,000 after acquiring an additional 252,504 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

