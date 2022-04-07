Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,630 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 674.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,313,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

