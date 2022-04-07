Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.13. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

