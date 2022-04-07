Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Plantronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLY. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,867,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plantronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:POLY opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.