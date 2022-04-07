Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 16,510 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,483,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,662,000 after buying an additional 668,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,418 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,774 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,156,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,882,000 after purchasing an additional 276,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,589 shares in the last quarter.

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

