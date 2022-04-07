Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,270,000 after acquiring an additional 364,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 155.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 192,575 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $10,560,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 13.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,872,000 after acquiring an additional 159,129 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $67.50 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -127.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

