Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 142,848 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,848 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,191,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 26.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,150,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Gogo by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,497,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 182,063 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the third quarter valued at about $18,445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.05. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Profile (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.