Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,479 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after purchasing an additional 76,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 63,768 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 51,580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 47,771 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,006,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG opened at $156.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.52. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

