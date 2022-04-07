Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,121 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Perion Network worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PERI. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Perion Network by 44,279.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 59,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.39 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

