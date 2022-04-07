Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 54,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after buying an additional 563,972 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.13. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

