Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $466,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $359,408.00.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00.
Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $76.91 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -145.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social (Get Rating)
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
