Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Holdings Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ryanair by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $84.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.48. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

