Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Shares Up 1.9%

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABFGet Rating) were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.71. Approximately 3,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAABF)

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

