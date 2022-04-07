Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.71. Approximately 3,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

