Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.37. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -235.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 550,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 155,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

