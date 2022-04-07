Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.00

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.02, with a volume of 1028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.41.

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,962 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.81 per share, with a total value of $499,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,311,063 shares of company stock valued at $195,750,266. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,309,000 after purchasing an additional 351,663 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 151,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

