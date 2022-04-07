SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.87.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $50.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,611,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after buying an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

