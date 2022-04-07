salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in salesforce.com by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,957 shares of company stock valued at $28,093,253. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.44. 2,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,153. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

