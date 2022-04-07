Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

In related news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

