Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

About Sally Beauty (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.