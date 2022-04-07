Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Downgraded by HSBC

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
