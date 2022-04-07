Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $8.68

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.03. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 2,845 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.08.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 28,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 991,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 879,829 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 694,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 390,684 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.