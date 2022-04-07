SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $16.04

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $16.50. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 10,578 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 111,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 51,807 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 411,810 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,927,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 33.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 141,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

