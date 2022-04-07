SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $16.04

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $16.50. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 10,578 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $594.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
