Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €20.50 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €20.50 ($22.53) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.22 ($36.50).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €24.12 ($26.51) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($46.65). The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €30.09 and a 200-day moving average of €35.79.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

