SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.71. 766,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,192. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.71.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

