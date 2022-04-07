Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $88.13 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,568,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 826,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 257,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

