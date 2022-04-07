Scala (XLA) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.32 Million

Scala (XLA) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $14,002.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.56 or 0.07364746 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,384.84 or 1.00019363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

