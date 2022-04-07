ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

SCSC opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $838.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.55. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ScanSource by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ScanSource by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ScanSource by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

