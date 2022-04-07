ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.
SCSC opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $838.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.55. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ScanSource by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ScanSource by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ScanSource by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
