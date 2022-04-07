Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) received a €8.00 ($8.79) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.85% from the stock’s current price.

SHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.42 ($8.15).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €5.49 ($6.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.76. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($18.40).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

