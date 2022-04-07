Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBGSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($197.80) to €175.00 ($192.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($219.78) to €185.00 ($203.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $40.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

