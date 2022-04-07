Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

