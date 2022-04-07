Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $91.28 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.86.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,883,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

