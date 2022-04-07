Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,333 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of Sealed Air worth $17,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sealed Air by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,327,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

SEE stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

