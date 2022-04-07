SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LEDS opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

