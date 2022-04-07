Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $63.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ST. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.22.

NYSE ST opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

