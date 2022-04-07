Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.51) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 650 ($8.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 635 ($8.33).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 600.50 ($7.88) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.92) and a one year high of GBX 668.50 ($8.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 593.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 611.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

