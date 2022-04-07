Shane Cooke Sells 10,000 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 599.3% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after buying an additional 3,627,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $60,460,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

