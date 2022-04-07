Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.31

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.31 and traded as low as C$5.01. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 211,448 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.31. The stock has a market cap of C$357.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$266.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

