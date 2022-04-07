Shell (LON:SHEL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.34) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) target price on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($31.15) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,570 ($33.70) target price on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.87) target price on Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,580.22 ($33.84).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,106 ($27.62) on Wednesday. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,142 ($28.09). The stock has a market cap of £159.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,987.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

