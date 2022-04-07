Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $34.03

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $33.18. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 640 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

