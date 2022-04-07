Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €161.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €161.00 ($176.92) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($220.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €151.40 ($166.37).

ETR:SAE opened at €82.64 ($90.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a 1 year high of €205.40 ($225.71). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

