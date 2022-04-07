Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €161.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has been given a €161.00 ($176.92) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($220.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €151.40 ($166.37).

ETR:SAE opened at €82.64 ($90.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a 1 year high of €205.40 ($225.71). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

